WOODRUFF, SC- Jimmy Larkin Dill, 54, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC on September 17, 1965, he was the son of the late Jimmy Earl and Bobbie Coats Dill and the husband of Laura Pillion Dill. He worked with BE & K Electrical for many years. Jimmy started playing the drums at the age of six, having recently played drums with SmokeStack Willie.
Survivors also include a son, Danial Bryant Dill and wife, Amber; two daughters, Dedra Michelle Gregory and Kimberly Denise Gregory; two sisters, Pamela Dill Allen and husband, Wayne and Laura Dill Howell and husband, Tommy; six grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Lunsford officiating. Interment will be held at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020