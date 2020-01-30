|
|
DUNCAN, SC- James "Jimmy" Mardell Eubanks, 84, was received by the lord and his graces on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born on September 22, 1935 in Lyman, SC he was the son of the late Hauttie Mardell and Essie Woodson Eubanks and the husband of the late Emma Jean Pearson Eubanks. He was former owner and operator of Eubanks Lyman Oil and was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. He was a Veteran of the US Army and was retired from SC National Guard.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia E Eubanks; a son, James Michael "Mike" Eubanks and wife, JoAnn; two grandchildren, Dr. Charles Brandon Brown and wife, Jessica and Clayton Roy-Michael Eubanks; two great-grandchildren, Callie Emma Montoya and James Sagan Brown. He was predeceased by three brothers, Joe, Jack and Douglas Eubanks; a sister, Phyllis Eubanks.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricci Allen, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 1421 Reidville Sharon Road, Greer 29651.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020