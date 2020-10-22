1/
Jimmy Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKSBURG, SC- Jimmy Lee Greene, 88, of 203 Holly Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Cliffside, NC, he was the husband of Betty Rippy Greene and son of the late Arrie D. Greene and Tressie Davis Greene. He was a graduate of Cliffside High School, attended Howard Business College, retired from Hoechst Celanese and was a U. S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He loved his family, taking care of his home, woodworking, gardening and traveling, especially to the Mountains. He was a Mason with the Buffalo Lodge, of the Christian faith, and never met a stranger. His favorite saying was "We'll understand it better by and by".
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gary Greene and Barry W. Greene and wife, Jessel, both of Blacksburg; a grandson, Jeremy L. Greene; a brother-in-law, Mickey Hewitt of Forest City, NC; a nephew, Ricky Humphries; a niece, Jean Spence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Lee Greene and a sister, Peggy Greene Hewitt.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved