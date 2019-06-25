|
ROEBUCK, SC- Jimmy Harold Wood, Jr., 52, husband of Lisa Harmon Wood, died Friday, June 21, 2019.
Born August 24, 1966 in Spartanburg, SC, Jimmy was the son of Betty Hannon Wood and the late Jimmy Harold Wood, Sr. Jimmy was a graduate of Dorman High School. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, and loved animals. Jimmy was dearly loved by both his family and friends. He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Jessica Glenn of Alabama and Lora Callahan of Union, SC; two sisters, Patsy Lee (Curtis) and Tracey Wall (Michael), both of Pauline, SC; a niece, Megan Bradley; nephew, Mitchell Wall; a special nephew, Mark Lee; and six grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 26th, 10:00AM in Heritage Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Joe Burnett.
The family will receive friends following the graveside.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 25, 2019