1/1
Jimmy Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE, SC- Jimmy (Duke) Hayes, 48, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, He was the loving Fiancée of Priscilla Huskey, son of the late Jimmy Lee Hayes, and Patricia (Pat) Donald. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving is a son, Austin Hayes of Salt Lake City, Utah; a daughter, Jacey Dawn Price of Chesnee, SC; brothers, Billy Kirby (Lisa), Robbie Kirby; a sister Frankie Painter (Roy) all of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Lynn Hayes.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cherokee Springs Baptist Church, 2699 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29307.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 8, 2020
Rip Jimmy duke.
Lots of my childhood memories have you in them. Many nights spend on greens carp pond.
Kyle Stafford
Friend
August 8, 2020
To the toughest man on the field, you will be missed my friend! Football Brothers forever! Prayers for the family.

Jamie Sprinkle
Jamie Sprinkle
Classmate
August 8, 2020
I'm so glad God let me meet Jimmy Duke. He was such a sweet soul. He had a heart big as Texas. I pray God gives the family and friends comfort and peace today and the days to come
Donna Wilson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved