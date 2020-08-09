Jimmy Hayes

CHESNEE, SC- Jimmy (Duke) Hayes, 48, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, He was the loving Fiancée of Priscilla Huskey, son of the late Jimmy Lee Hayes, and Patricia (Pat) Donald. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving is a son, Austin Hayes of Salt Lake City, Utah; a daughter, Jacey Dawn Price of Chesnee, SC; brothers, Billy Kirby (Lisa), Robbie Kirby; a sister Frankie Painter (Roy) all of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Lynn Hayes.

Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cherokee Springs Baptist Church, 2699 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29307.





