Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Cudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Lee Cudd


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Lee Cudd Obituary
Jimmy Lee Cudd born September 18th, 1964 age 55 passed away February 28th, 2019. Jimmy is survived by wife Sarah Cudd, son Lee Cudd, daughter Joyce Cudd, 4 grandsons Landon, Jace, Luke, and Dakota. One sister Brenda Hall, one brother Kenneth Cudd. He is pre-deceased by his mother Betty Cudd, father John Cudd and brother Ricky Cudd. Private family service will be held.Jimmy Lee Cudd born September 18th, 1964 age 55 passed away February 28th, 2019. Jimmy is survived by wife Sarah Cudd, son Lee Cudd, daughter Joyce Cudd, 4 grandsons Landon, Jace, Luke, and Dakota. One sister Brenda Hall, one brother Kenneth Cudd. He is pre-deceased by his mother Betty Cudd, father John Cudd and brother Ricky Cudd. Private family service will be held.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.