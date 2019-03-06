|
Jimmy Lee Cudd born September 18th, 1964 age 55 passed away February 28th, 2019. Jimmy is survived by wife Sarah Cudd, son Lee Cudd, daughter Joyce Cudd, 4 grandsons Landon, Jace, Luke, and Dakota. One sister Brenda Hall, one brother Kenneth Cudd. He is pre-deceased by his mother Betty Cudd, father John Cudd and brother Ricky Cudd. Private family service will be held.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019