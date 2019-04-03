|
Jimmy Louis Edwards was born on January 29, 1947 to the late Sylvester and Maggie Edwards in Spartanburg, SC. He passed on March 26, 2019 at Hudson Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Riverdale, Bronx, NY.
Mr. Edwards accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior in his youth at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was a member of True Gospel Tabernacle of Bronx, NY where he served faithfully as an usher.
Jimmy received his education from public schools in Spartanburg, SC and Voorhees College in Denmark, SC.
He was employed at Pibly Residential Programs where he was a Substance Abuse Counselor and Case Manager.
Mr. Edwards loved to read and listen to music.
Survivors include: his wife, Rose Hayles Edwards of Bronx, NY; his sister, Carrie (Rev. Carnell) Hampton of Sumter, SC; his special cousin, Jessie (Oneal) Smith of Greenville, SC; his nieces, Willie M. Hill, Jeanette (Thomas) Benson, Barbara Moore, Tracey Thompson, Erika (Kevin) Perry and Willie Mae (James) Coleman; his nephews, Carnell J. (Holli) Hampton, James Luther Moore, Robert (Sonya) Moore and Willie P. Edwards, Jr.; his stepchildren, Ricardo Hayles, Dwayne McKnight and Karima Hayles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: two siblings, Allean Edwards Moore and Willie P. Edwards; and his aunts and uncles, Rosa Lee Mayes, Laura S. Rogers, Alice S. Dean, Dorothy Shelton and Lawrence Shelton.
A Celebration of the Life of Jimmy Louis Edwards will be held today, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Carnell Hampton will officiate. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
