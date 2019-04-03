Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Louis Edwards


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Louis Edwards Obituary
Jimmy Louis Edwards was born on January 29, 1947 to the late Sylvester and Maggie Edwards in Spartanburg, SC. He passed on March 26, 2019 at Hudson Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Riverdale, Bronx, NY.
Mr. Edwards accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior in his youth at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was a member of True Gospel Tabernacle of Bronx, NY where he served faithfully as an usher.
Jimmy received his education from public schools in Spartanburg, SC and Voorhees College in Denmark, SC.
He was employed at Pibly Residential Programs where he was a Substance Abuse Counselor and Case Manager.
Mr. Edwards loved to read and listen to music.
Survivors include: his wife, Rose Hayles Edwards of Bronx, NY; his sister, Carrie (Rev. Carnell) Hampton of Sumter, SC; his special cousin, Jessie (Oneal) Smith of Greenville, SC; his nieces, Willie M. Hill, Jeanette (Thomas) Benson, Barbara Moore, Tracey Thompson, Erika (Kevin) Perry and Willie Mae (James) Coleman; his nephews, Carnell J. (Holli) Hampton, James Luther Moore, Robert (Sonya) Moore and Willie P. Edwards, Jr.; his stepchildren, Ricardo Hayles, Dwayne McKnight and Karima Hayles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: two siblings, Allean Edwards Moore and Willie P. Edwards; and his aunts and uncles, Rosa Lee Mayes, Laura S. Rogers, Alice S. Dean, Dorothy Shelton and Lawrence Shelton.
A Celebration of the Life of Jimmy Louis Edwards will be held today, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Carnell Hampton will officiate. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now