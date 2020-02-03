|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jimmy Ray Hicks, 57, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home. Born December 31, 1962, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James "Bob" Boyd Hicks and Miriam Elizabeth Fowler Hicks.
Mr. Hicks loved woodworking, animals, cartoons, war movies, and building balsa wood airplanes. He was employed with Burnett Lime Company Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby R. Hicks; son, Brandon J. Hicks (Laura) of Warner Robins, GA; brothers, Frederick James Hicks (Wendy) Norfolk, VA and Joseph Allen Hicks of Landrum, SC; and sister, Kimberly Ann Hicks of Duncan, SC.
A service honoring his life will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prisma Health Cancer Institute, 120 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020