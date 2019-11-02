Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
Rev. Jimmy Ramsey Obituary
INMAN- Rev. Jimmy Ramsey, 75, of Inman passed away on October 31, 2019. He was son of the late Ona and Mary Pritchard Ramsey and husband of Helen Gosnell Ramsey.
He was the pastor of St. John's Baptist Church in Pacolet, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Ramsey; two sons, Dewayne Ramsey (Danette) and Darrell Ramsey; two brothers, George and Billy Ramsey; a sister, Betty Culbreth; and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. John's Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church conducted by Rev. Ray Allison, Rev. Lloyd Allison and Rev. Joe Miller. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of Dewayne Ramsey, 511 N. Hampton Meadows Drive, Lyman.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
