GREER, SC- William Jimmy Rhodes, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Spartanburg, on October 23, 1949, he was the son of the late William Jack and Carrie Mae Southern Rhodes and the husband of Frances Louise Paddie Rhodes. He was shop foreman with D & D Motors, retired from Jimmy Phillips Body Shop and enjoyed restoring and working on cars. Jimmy was a loving husband, daddy, and poppie, an avid fisherman and made fishing lures in his spare time.
Survivors also include three sons, Joey (April) Paddie, Dusty (Benita) Rhodes and Chad Rhodes; a daughter, Sabrina (Chris) Shuford; a brother, Terry Rhodes; a sister, Marquita Howard; six grandchildren, Blake (Taylor) Rhodes, Breanna Paddie, Ashley Paddie, Mason Shuford, Brooklyn Rhodes and Josh Rogers; and two great-grandchild, Noah Bulluck and Matilyn Paddie. He was predeceased by a grandson, Josh Rogers; a sister, Sharon Turney; a brother, Michael Rhodes.
Graveside Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park with Alan Bright officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 75231
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020