Jimmy Rolfe Shrader
1938 - 2020
Campobello, SC- Jimmy Rolfe Shrader, 82, of 268 North Pacolet Road, Campobello, SC, formerly of Winter Haven, FL passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home.
Jimmy was born in Code Creek, Virginia on March 29, 1938, a son of the late Helen (Steele) Shrader and Paul Joseph Shrader. He retired as dock foreman at Spector Freight Co, was of the Baptist faith and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was also a Mason, Scottish Rites and Teamster Local 28.
Jimmy is survived by a daughter, Donna Sanders and husband Michael, of Boiling Springs; a son, David Shrader and wife Gina, of Campobello; two brothers, Bill Shrader, of Rocky Gap, VA; Joe Shrader, of Richmond, VA, five granddaughters, nine great, grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Great memories of our class reunions which we all enjoyed so much. Thoughts and prayers going out to your family. You will always be remembered
Billy Jean (Walters) Carty
Classmate
