Mr. Jimmy Waldrop, age 84 of Spartanburg, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Jimmy was born on January 29, 1935 in Spartanburg to the late Charles Franklin and Nellie Guy Waldrop. He worked as a maintenance worker for Spartan Mills for most of his life and was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Johnson Waldrop.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, James Darrin Waldrop (Audrey), and Charles Alan Waldrop; one daughter, Peggy Gail Coker; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Shirlin Ellason and husband, John.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Kenneth Cash and Rev. Ray Waldrop to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Justin Jones, John Ellason, James Gore, Spencer Bailey, Jamie Waldrop, and Rob Green.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Waldrop family.
