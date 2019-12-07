|
|
PACOLET MILLS, SC- Jimmy Wilton Hodge, 88, of Marietta, GA and formerly of Pacolet Mills, SC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sterling Estates of East Cobb Marietta, GA. Born November 14, 1931, in Pacolet Mills, SC, he was the son of the late Claude and Thelma Harrold Hodge and husband of 60 years to the late Norma Ruth Bryant Hodge.
Mr. Hodge was a retired executive of Amoco Fabrics and Fibers and lifetime member of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church. This was the family church that he grew up in and always loved in Pacolet Mills. A graduate of Pacolet High School and Wofford College, Jimmy was very active in athletics and was a former baseball player with the Pacolet Mills Trojans.
He also played baseball for the Pacolet Mills Old Eastern Carolina League. As a young father, he also served in the National Guard of South Carolina. He was a 50-year active member of the Atlanta Country Club, where he was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his children, Debra Hodge Strickland (Tommy) of Franklin, TN, Wilton D. Hodge (Karla) and Tony E. Hodge, all of Marietta, GA; two grandchildren, Zachary R. Strickland (Kimberly) of Chattanooga, TN, and Amelia Hodge of Marietta, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Strickland and Tyler James Strickland of Chattanooga, TN. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Olin T. Hodge and wife Joy W. Hodge; a sister, Minnie Lou Pace; and a brother-in-law, Talmedge Dewitt Smith.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Lyn Pace. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Tommy Hodge, Tommy Strickland, Johnny Hodge, Zach Strickland, Wilton Hodge, and Tony Hodge.
Memorials may be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Stone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
