SPARTANBURG, SC- Jo Evelyn Snyder Cox was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on September 2, 2020. Jo Evelyn was born to Charles William Snyder, Sr., and Opal Erlene Davis Snyder on May 27, 1935. She has been the beloved wife of John Carroll Cox for nearly 65 years. A 1953 graduate of Greenville High School, she attended Furman University.
She is the mother of Carol Faith Cox Bramhall (MG Glenn Bramhall), Marian Evelyn "Lynn" Cox Miller (Kevin Miller), Dr. Charles Keith Cox (Lisa Hawgood Cox), and John Kenneth Cox (Karen Whitt Cox); grandmother of Ian Charles Bramhall (Cindy), Evan Carroll Bramhall (Allee), Benjamin Davis Bramhall, Dr. Jamison Cole Miller (Claire), Joel Curran Miller (fiancée, Abbie Arvanites), Laurel Faith Miller Green (Jake), Ryan Jackson Miller (girlfriend, Dr. Audrey Jordan), Wade Davis Miller, John Taylor Cox (Stephanny), Anna Catherine Cox Casey (Dr. Dillon Casey), Eliza Bourn Cox, CPT John William Cox (Charlotte), Allison Hope Cox, 2LT Jason Carroll Cox, and James Daniel Cox and great-grandmother of Molly Anne Bramhall, Zoey Elizabeth Bramhall, Charles MacMillan Bramhall, Piper Sutherland Bramhall, John Grayson Cox, Evelyn Grace Green, and John Carson Cox. She is also survived by a brother, Charles William Snyder, Jr., of West Palm Beach, FL. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a grandchild Laura Hart Miller.
Jo Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, and Mema. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg, serving as a youth leader, youth choir mom, Kentucky Missions mom, Sunday School teacher, "chaperone" for Young at Heart trips, and helping with Ladies' First Thursday. She received the Broadus R. Littlejohn Heart of a Servant Award.
She was known for her hospitality, her love of family, and for her wonderful pound cake, banana pudding, fruit cobblers, and strawberry tea.
Her Christian example has been an inspiration to us all.
We want to thank our devoted Comfort Keepers, who have loved and cared for our whole family, especially Adell Duckett and Brenda Lucas.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307 conducted by The Rev. Seth Buckley, The Rev. Gary Ward and The Rev. Robert Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, please designate any memorial contributions to the Youth Ministry at First Baptist Church, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
