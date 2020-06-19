Jo S. Barker
1939 - 2020
Mamie Jo Barker, 80, formerly from Spartanburg, SC passed away in Spring, TX on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She was born July 17, 1939 in San Diego, California and six weeks later moved to High Point, North Carolina. After graduating from High Point High School, she went on to become a registered nurse with High Point Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She married Richard Barker on August 20, 1960. God gave them the honor of having two children, Rick, and Sonya. Then in 1989, She became Grammie to Amber. Richard, Jo, Rick and Sonya were long time members of Fernwood Baptist Church. Jo worked for Spartanburg County Health Department for 15 years as a Home Health Nurse and then later assisted in starting a hospice program. Then worked 2 years for hospice in Memphis, Tennessee. When they moved to Houston, she worked in home health in medical billing until she retired. She and Richard traveled the world with Exxon retiree club. She loved playing bunco, other games, shopping and always wanted go, go, go. She is preceded in death by husband Richard, son Richard Jr.(Rick), Dad & stepmother QF and Rose Snead, Mother & stepfather Luke and Ann Hadden Robey. She is survived by daughter Sonya LeBlanc, granddaughter and fiancé Amber Hardin and Michael Ellis, along with three Nephews many Cousins, and many friends. We would like to thank The Village of Gleanloch Farms and Traditions Health formally hospice with Grace staff for the wonderful care given to Jo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:
Louetta Road Baptist Church
8822 Louetta Road
Spring, TX 77379
Or
Traditions Health Hospice
16730 North Eldridge Parkway
Tomball, TX 77377
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back frequently for dates and times.
Services/Arrangements being handled by:
Addison Funeral Home
18630 Kuykendahl Road
Spring, TX, 77379
https://addisonfuneralhomes.com



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
