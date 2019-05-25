|
Joan Bryant 79, loving mother, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019.
Joan is survived by her daughter Pam Bryant Jackson, son-in-law Jason.
She is predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Bryant Upchurch.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by her brother Don Bryant of LaGrange, GA (Linda) and a sister Janis Bryant Brannon of Gaffney, SC.
She was predeceased by her twin brother Jerry Bryant, sisters Lanis Bryant and Nancy Bryant Hicks.
Joan was the daughter of the late Irene Bryant and Sam Bryant.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by her three loving grandchildren Whitney Stewart Moore (Cory) Lauren Stewart and Jake Moss of Whidbey Island, WA, who adored her.
Mrs. Bryant leaves behind several nieces, great nieces, and nephew who she loved dearly.
Mrs. Bryant per her wishes will be cremated and remain at home with her daughter Pam.
Joan spent her life sharing Jesus with others and is now with him for eternity.
To our sweet angel, the world was a much brighter place with you in it. You were loved by so many and touched so many people's lives. You left your mark on this world and you will never be forgotten. We love you so much. Until we meet again, we will carry you with us always.
Flowers, Cards, and Condolences may be sent to 1651 NE 3rd Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA, 98277 at the home of her daughter Pam.
Love,
Your Family
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2019