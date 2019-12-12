Home

Joan D. Turnage Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Joan Dobbins Turnage, 89, of Roebuck, SC, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home in Columbus, NC. Born October 28, 1930, in Rutherfordton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Dobbins and Alma Bland Hendrix.
A member of Second Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg since 1950, Mrs. Turnage was a member of Circle #2 and the honored recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Women of the Church. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School as well as Grady Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA. She retired from nursing at McCarthy-Tezzler School at the Charles Lea Center after many years of service.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, James "Jimmy" William Turnage; children, Scott Turnage of Cayce, SC, Greg H. Turnage (Leslie) and Nela Loflin (Ronnie), all of Tryon, NC; grandchildren, Christopher Schultz, Harrison Turnage, Jennifer Voelp, and Amanda Carter; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Josie Turnage; and daughter-in-law, Denise Turnage.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jason Moore. Visitation will follow at the chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 438 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Thanks and appreciation is expressed to special caregivers, Mary Mills and Shawna Repasky.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
