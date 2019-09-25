|
BOILING SPRINGS- Joan Elizabeth "Jody" Vermont-left this Earth Sunday, September 22, 2019, from one of her happy places-Croft State Park-while pursuing one of her passions-on the back of her horse. We who now are diminished, knew her as a true friend, advocate, substitute mother, aunt, Godmother, supporter and lover. Her joy for life was not dimmed by time, circumstances, health nor pain.
Jody was born September 14, 1951 in Spartanburg to Lib and Dolph Vermont. Multiple marriages and divorces never deterred her willingness to love. She left behind her current love Russ Bobo. She left the children of her heart, her nieces and nephew: Connie Vermont Watts (Chuck), Chip Vermont (ANN), Katie Faatz (Eric) and Anne Shearer (Justin); and their eight children and their other aunt, her co-madre, Lucretia Jones. She left a plethora of friends (human, canine, feline and equine) in the South, in Jamaica and in nooks and crannies of the wider world she had traveled. She left the plants, flowers, trees, bees, birds and humans that she nurtured bereft but improved for having had her tender touch in their lives.
Jody was a hard worker in this life; as an entrepreneur in Tryon, NC, she owned Isadora's Closet, started the April Fool's Day Festival, supported the efforts to honor Nina Simone, beautified Main Street and was an indelible member of the community. Past careers included veterinary assistance, bar tending and raising Labrador Retrievers, Weimaraners, and a token basset hound at Timberlake Kennels. She was a professional care giver at her life's end.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29th at Croft State Park in the Activity Center at the Arena. Please dress for the HOT weather in casual clothes reflecting the bright colors and Jamaica state of mind Jody embraced. Guy Workman and Pat Phillips, "Not Even Brothers" will be playing music from 1:30pm on; the service will start at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jody's name to Paws, Prayers, & Promises; 685 Carriage Row, Tryon, NC 28782 or pawsprayersandpromises.org/donate.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019