BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joan Marie Calloway Gilliam, 82, of Boiling Springs, SC died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 26, 1938 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late David Lewis and Evelyn Mae Belcher Calloway.
Mrs. Gilliam was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg who loved her family, grandchildren, shopping, and her church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Louis Gilliam; daughter, Robin Richardson (Jerry) of Boiling Springs, SC; sons, Jeff Gilliam (Vickie) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Craig Gilliam (Karen) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Jeremy Richardson (Adah), Jody Richardson (Tamara), Brandon Gilliam (Megan) Zach Gilliam (Sarah), Dawn Riggins, and Madelyn Gilliam; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Calloway; and sisters, Vanessa Marx and Carolyn Wright all of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Gene Calloway, Charles Calloway, Harry Calloway, Maxie Calloway, and Gayle Calloway.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Michael S. Hamlet. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of one's choice
.
