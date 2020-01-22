Home

JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Enoree First Freewill Baptist Church
Joan Marie (Stewart) Dickard Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Joan Marie Stewart Dickard, 68, of Woodruff went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Mark Dickard, and formerly the wife of James Leatherwood and the daughter of Charles Harold Stewart and the late Pauline Baker Stewart.
She is survived by one son, Jamie Leatherwood (Teresa); four daughters, Jennifer Bailey (Lee), Dana Leatherwood (Chris), Heather L. Case (Press) , and Stacie Leatherwood Moore; two brothers, Jerry L. Stewart Sr. (Elaine), and Eddie Stewart (Cindy); three sisters, Barbara A. Brown (Jeff), Kathy Stewart Grubbs, and Karen S. Smith; sister-in-law, Donna Stewart; thirteen grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Madison Leatherwood, Andrew Moore, Kaitlyn Williams (Justin), Blake, Alex, Preston Ledford; Gavin and Avery Bailey, Gage, Peyton, and Brennon Case; and one great-grandchild, Hunter Williams.
She was pre-deceased by a sister, Dorothy L. Finley and a brother, Rufus H. Stewart.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the JK Yarborough Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Enoree First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Cook and Rev. Monte Guffey officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
E-condolences may be sent online to www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary, 1225 Cross Anchor Hwy, Woodruff SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
