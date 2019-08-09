|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joan Tanner Garster, 86, wife of the late Robert Garster, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Born July 10, 1933 in Walhalla, SC, Joan was the daughter of the late Claude and Lois Sanders Hunnicutt.
She is survived by her son, William Tracy Tanner and his wife, Vivian, of Moore, SC; three grandchildren, John, Brooke, and Mitchell Garster; and a sister, Darlene Holcomb.
In addition to Robert, she was predeceased by her former husband, William Eddie Tanner.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019