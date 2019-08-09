Home

Joan T. Garster


1933 - 2019
Joan T. Garster Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joan Tanner Garster, 86, wife of the late Robert Garster, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Born July 10, 1933 in Walhalla, SC, Joan was the daughter of the late Claude and Lois Sanders Hunnicutt.
She is survived by her son, William Tracy Tanner and his wife, Vivian, of Moore, SC; three grandchildren, John, Brooke, and Mitchell Garster; and a sister, Darlene Holcomb.
In addition to Robert, she was predeceased by her former husband, William Eddie Tanner.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
