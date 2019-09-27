Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Wood Memorial Park
Joann Camp


1934 - 2019
Joann Camp Obituary
LYMAN, SC- Barbara Joann Roberts Camp, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A native of Fairforest, SC she was born on March 16, 1934 to the late Charles Benjamin and Myrtle Griffin Roberts and the wife of George Weldon Camp, Sr. She worked in child care for over forty years, having worked at Happy Day Play School for over twenty years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors also include a son, George Weldon Camp, Jr. and wife, Ashley; three grandchildren, Daniel Weldon Camp, Charles George Camp and Marley Joanna Camp; a great-granddaughter, Abbigail Camp.
Graveside Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Durham officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75231.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
