INMAN- JoAnn Trusty Coggins, 75, widow of Francis Wayne Coggins, passed away March 30, 2020.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Dolly Jefferson and Clara Cowart Trusty, she was a retired employee of The Greenville News and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are one sister, Judy Beard of California; two nephews, Thomas Jackson of Woodruff and Barry Stewart of California; and two nieces, Barbara Battle of Boiling Springs and Angela Quibodeaux of California.
She was also predeceased by one brother, Michael Trusty and one sister, Rhoma Jean Trusty Leonard.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Tim Huckaby.
The family is at their respective homes.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020