Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
JoAnn Edwards Obituary
WOODRUFF- Vera JoAnn Edwards, 82, of 714 Cross Anchor Road passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Physical Rehab. and Wellness Center.
A native of Woodruff, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Lee and Dorcie Godfrey Edwards. She was a member of Mills Mill/Cornerstone Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Reeves Bros. Mills Mill Plant.
Surviving are two nephews, Eddie Casey of Woodruff and Mike Casey of Enoree; cousins, Tommy Sherbert of Woodruff and Pete Sherbert of Woodruff. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennie David "Charlie" Edwards and a sister, Maudie Mae Couch.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. George McDowell.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 9480 Hwy. 221, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019
