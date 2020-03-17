Home

Joann (Hammett) Ledford

Joann (Hammett) Ledford Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joann Ledford, 85, of 1527 Shoally Creek Road went to be with the Lord Thursday March12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Horace and Margie Hammett. She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph S. Ledford and brother Laval (Red) Hammett. She is survived by her sons and daughter in laws: Chris and Angie Ledford of Chesnee, Vincent and Joan Ledford of Spartanburg; sister Sarah Fine of Spartanburg; grandsons: Kyle Ledford (Kristy Patterson) of Chesnee, William Ledford of Knoxville, TN. and Harrison Ledford of Charleston.
Services will be held Thursday, March 19th at 2:00pm at the Chapel at Cremation Society of S.C., 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville. Visitation to follow the service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
