Joann Louise (Carr) Evans
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joann Louise Carr Evans, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at NHC-Mauldin. Born February 24, 1937, in Benbush, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Josephine Uchic Carr and wife of 55 years to the late Dale Maxwell Evans.
Mrs. Evans loved to cook, especially baking cookies with her grandsons, and play Bunko with friends. She was an active "sports spouse" and always enjoyed organizing and participating in Pop Pop and Jo's Camp with her grandsons. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of South Carolina and was formerly employed with Charter River Hospital of Greenville.
Joann was a member of Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, the West Forest Homeowners Association, and volunteered with Mobile Meals, Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
Survivors include her sons, Kelly Evans (Lilly Rose) of Lexington, SC and Tracey Evans (Sheila) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Wyatt Dale Evans and Blythe Franklin Evans; sisters, Mary Frances Evans of Thomas, WV, Barbara Hilliard of Plano, TX, Patricia Bass of Hampstead, MD, and Pauline Lee of Hanover, PA; and brothers, Harold Carr of Emory, TX and Patrick Carr of Elkins, WV. She was predeceased by her beloved dog, Doak.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Monday, June 8, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Reid Bowyer. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300
Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved