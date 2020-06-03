SPARTANBURG, SC- Joann Louise Carr Evans, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at NHC-Mauldin. Born February 24, 1937, in Benbush, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Josephine Uchic Carr and wife of 55 years to the late Dale Maxwell Evans.
Mrs. Evans loved to cook, especially baking cookies with her grandsons, and play Bunko with friends. She was an active "sports spouse" and always enjoyed organizing and participating in Pop Pop and Jo's Camp with her grandsons. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of South Carolina and was formerly employed with Charter River Hospital of Greenville.
Joann was a member of Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, the West Forest Homeowners Association, and volunteered with Mobile Meals, Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
Survivors include her sons, Kelly Evans (Lilly Rose) of Lexington, SC and Tracey Evans (Sheila) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Wyatt Dale Evans and Blythe Franklin Evans; sisters, Mary Frances Evans of Thomas, WV, Barbara Hilliard of Plano, TX, Patricia Bass of Hampstead, MD, and Pauline Lee of Hanover, PA; and brothers, Harold Carr of Emory, TX and Patrick Carr of Elkins, WV. She was predeceased by her beloved dog, Doak.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Monday, June 8, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Reid Bowyer. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300
Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.