Barry and I were honored and privileged to live next door to Joann and Frank for 34 plus years. She was a treasure and beloved my all who knew her. Her family and her Lord were the most important in her life. We have missed Joann and Frank since his passing and her transisition to assisted living. We always cherish our friendship, love, and memories. No more suffering, she will be missed on this earth, always in our hearts.

. Carol and Barry Shearin

Neighbor