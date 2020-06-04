ROEBUCK - Joann Pless Moore, 87, passed away Monday June 1 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was born January 24, 1933 to the late Howard Fred and Marie Lancaster Pless. Joann was reared in the Arkwright community and graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1951. She married the love of her life the late Frank Duren Moore in 1952 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. She is survived by their three children. Daughters, Dr. Cindy Heldrich and husband Rick of Charleston, SC and Frankie Henderson and husband Chuck of Roebuck, SC. One son Billy Moore and wife Lisa of Boiling Springs. Two granddaughters who loved their Momma Jo dearly Heather Leigh Ann Moore and Sarah Frances Henderson. A sister Marian Huskey and husband Porter; Sisters-in-laws Catherine Pless and Kaye Moore. A brother-in-law Clarence Lee Johnson: and numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends. She was predeceased by brothers Sonny and Harold Dean Pless; Sisters-in-law Dollie Owens, Mildred Johnson, and Sarah Wood; Brothers-in-law Lewis Moore, Cotton Owens, and Quenton Wood.
Joann was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a strong Christian woman who loved the Lord. Her life reflected her love and faith. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years serving her Lord and Savior as a Sunday School teacher for children and adults, VBS teacher, Church Hostess, a member of the WMU and in any other capacity she was asked to serve.
Joann was an amazing wife, mother, caretaker and friend. She was an awesome cook and seamstress. She enjoyed shopping, eating out with friends, church activities and being a wife and mom. She was always busy "doing". In 2014 she became disabled from a stroke, her worst nightmare because she lost her independence and her ability to be the doer. She persevered and became as independent as she could be and never gave up the hope of walking again. She finally prevailed as she walked through the pearly gates of heaven into the arms of her beloved Frank to meet her Lord and Savior who had sustained her during the many trials and struggles of the past six years.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Waterford at Dillon Point who helped her transition into a new living space as a widow. They became her friends and family and she enjoyed many good times with them playing bingo, noodle ball, group devotions, listening to singers, and dressing up and participating in whatever celebration they were having.
A graveside service, practicing social distancing protocols, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Joann was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a strong Christian woman who loved the Lord. Her life reflected her love and faith. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years serving her Lord and Savior as a Sunday School teacher for children and adults, VBS teacher, Church Hostess, a member of the WMU and in any other capacity she was asked to serve.
Joann was an amazing wife, mother, caretaker and friend. She was an awesome cook and seamstress. She enjoyed shopping, eating out with friends, church activities and being a wife and mom. She was always busy "doing". In 2014 she became disabled from a stroke, her worst nightmare because she lost her independence and her ability to be the doer. She persevered and became as independent as she could be and never gave up the hope of walking again. She finally prevailed as she walked through the pearly gates of heaven into the arms of her beloved Frank to meet her Lord and Savior who had sustained her during the many trials and struggles of the past six years.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Waterford at Dillon Point who helped her transition into a new living space as a widow. They became her friends and family and she enjoyed many good times with them playing bingo, noodle ball, group devotions, listening to singers, and dressing up and participating in whatever celebration they were having.
A graveside service, practicing social distancing protocols, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.