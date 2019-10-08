|
Joann Price Parker, 49, of Spartanburg went home to be with the Lord peacefully on October 6, 2019.
Preceded in death by mother, Janice Price & brother Mike Price.
She will be dearly missed by husband James Parker, son, Chris Hamerick, daughter, Shelby Snelling, sisters, Rena Martin, Michelle Cannon, Teresa Brown, and brother, Jim Price.
She was loved by everyone and was a kind soul. May she Rest In Peace with God in Paradise! We love you!
Private services to be arranged.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019