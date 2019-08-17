Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Parris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn (Sanford) Parris


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn (Sanford) Parris Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- JoAnn Sanford Parris, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born March 29, 1947, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy Sanford and Sadie Eveline Hudgins Sanford and widow of Keith R. Parris.
A graduate of Dorman High School, Mrs. Parris was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and retired from Houston Elementary School.
Surviving are her son, Kevin Parris of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Logan Howell of Mooresboro, NC; sisters, Brenda Gilstrap (Dale) and Judy Sanford, all of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Donnie Sanford of Reynoldsburg, OH; sister-in-law, Shannon Sanford of Hendersonville, NC; and nephews, Todd Jolley, Donnie Sanford Jr., Ethan Sanford, and Timmy Sanford. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Gregory Dion Parris; and brother, Kenneth Sanford.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Monday, August 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Brian McCall. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of Brenda and Dale Gilstrap.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now