SPARTANBURG, SC- JoAnn Sanford Parris, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born March 29, 1947, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy Sanford and Sadie Eveline Hudgins Sanford and widow of Keith R. Parris.
A graduate of Dorman High School, Mrs. Parris was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and retired from Houston Elementary School.
Surviving are her son, Kevin Parris of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Logan Howell of Mooresboro, NC; sisters, Brenda Gilstrap (Dale) and Judy Sanford, all of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Donnie Sanford of Reynoldsburg, OH; sister-in-law, Shannon Sanford of Hendersonville, NC; and nephews, Todd Jolley, Donnie Sanford Jr., Ethan Sanford, and Timmy Sanford. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Gregory Dion Parris; and brother, Kenneth Sanford.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Monday, August 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Brian McCall. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of Brenda and Dale Gilstrap.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019