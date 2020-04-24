|
SPARTANBURG- Betty Joanne Rhymer, 77, of 20 Willow Run Terrace Spartanburg, passed away Thursday, April 23rd, at her residence.
Joanne was born in Spartanburg on April 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Thelma Moore Floyd and Almon Floyd and was the wife of Robert Earl Rhymer and would have celebrated sixty years of marriage on May 14. She retired from Michelin Tire Corp. and was a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church. She had previously served as secretary treasurer of Hope Freewill Baptist Church for several years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cathy Henson of the home, a son; Keith Rhymer and his wife Lori of Inman, two sisters; Margaret Absher of Boiling Springs, Nancy West of Roebuck, four grandchildren; Jason Henson and his wife Ashley, Bryon Rhymer, David Rhymer, Emily Rhymer, and two great grandchildren; Jaxon Henson and Kinsley Henson. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a son, Robby Rhymer. Graveside services at Sunset Memorial Park will be private.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020