Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Dallas Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Dallas Baptist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Jody Lewis


1959 - 2019
Jody Lewis Obituary
1959-2019
BESSEMER CITY- John Irving "Jody" Lewis, II, 60 went home to be with his Lord on December 14, 2019.
He was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina to the late John Irving Lewis, Sr. and Catherine Brannon Lewis. In addition to his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Sammy Snelgrove.
Jody was a member of Dallas Baptist Church. He attended Gaston Skills and Life Enrichment of Kings Mountain. He loved Clemson football. Go TIGERS!
Left to cherish his memories includes his sister, Gloria Lyles and husband Jim; nephew, Eddie Lyles; nieces, Catherine (Johnny) Lineberger; Lynn (Barry) Cloninger; and Stacey Payne.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Park 1955 Cannons Campground Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UMAR/Powell Home, 2250 Baltic Street, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
