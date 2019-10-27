Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mimms Funeral Home
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Allen Foster


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Allen Foster Obituary
Joe was born on December 18, 1944 at the Spartanburg General Hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On a cool autumn Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 Joe peacefully entered into eternal rest at Bon Secours Hospice House in Richmond, VA.
Joe was a faithful member of the Harrison Grove Baptist Church until he relocated to Virginia.
After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1966, he furthered his education at Virginia Union University.
Joe retired from Philip Morris Manufacturing Center after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Foster and Pearl Butler Foster; two brothers, Furman Foster, George Foster and four sister, Alice McWhorter, Mae Agnes Smith, Betty Martin and Bessie Lee Garrett.
Joe leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Cheryl Foster; his sons, Joe Foster, Jr., Marcell (Pinara) Smith, and Craig Lamont Neville; his siblings, Charlie (Frances) Foster, Martha J. Foster and Sylvia (Thomas) Massey; his four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Joe A. Foster will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA. The Reverend Dr. Thomas E. Massey, Jr. will officiate.
Burial will be in the Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, Richmond, VA.
The family is at the home of his sister, Sylvia (Thomas, Sr.) Massey, 104 Happy Lane, Roebuck, SC.
Courtesy of the J.W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now