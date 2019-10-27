|
Joe was born on December 18, 1944 at the Spartanburg General Hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On a cool autumn Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 Joe peacefully entered into eternal rest at Bon Secours Hospice House in Richmond, VA.
Joe was a faithful member of the Harrison Grove Baptist Church until he relocated to Virginia.
After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1966, he furthered his education at Virginia Union University.
Joe retired from Philip Morris Manufacturing Center after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Foster and Pearl Butler Foster; two brothers, Furman Foster, George Foster and four sister, Alice McWhorter, Mae Agnes Smith, Betty Martin and Bessie Lee Garrett.
Joe leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Cheryl Foster; his sons, Joe Foster, Jr., Marcell (Pinara) Smith, and Craig Lamont Neville; his siblings, Charlie (Frances) Foster, Martha J. Foster and Sylvia (Thomas) Massey; his four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Joe A. Foster will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA. The Reverend Dr. Thomas E. Massey, Jr. will officiate.
Burial will be in the Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, Richmond, VA.
The family is at the home of his sister, Sylvia (Thomas, Sr.) Massey, 104 Happy Lane, Roebuck, SC.
Courtesy of the J.W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019