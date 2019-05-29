|
|
BOILING SPRINGS- Mrs. Joe Ann Horton, 84, widow of Dwight M. "Snook" Horton, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Bessie Horton. She was a retired rural mail carrier and a faithful member of Mountain View Baptist Church having taught children's Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by two children, Dwight, Jr., "Snookie" Horton (Donna) of Boiling Springs, Lisa H. Nusz (David) of Boiling Springs, three brothers, Frank Horton of Chesnee, Marvin Horton of Boiling Springs, Ricky Horton of Cannons Campground, two sisters, Nancy Bishop of Chesnee and Rita Chapman of Boiling Springs, also by two grandchildren, Anna and Lydia Nusz, whom she adored. She is predeceased by two sisters, Mary Joyce Horton and Florence Horton and three brothers, Benny, Ned, and Harold Horton.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mt. View
Baptist Church, prior to the graveside service at 12:15 P.M., officiated by the Rev. Tyler Kirby and Rev.
Bryan Yelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 5555 Parris Bridge Road,
Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Lisa Nusz, 322 Berry Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019