Joe Bright
1931 - 2020
DUNCAN, SC- Joe Dean Bright, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born October 4, 1931 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Joe Jeb and Marie Rhodes Bright and the husband of Norma Jean Bright. He was a member of Liberty Hill United Methodist Church and a retired Veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors also include two daughters, Annyce Henson of Alaska and Deborah Dobbins Duluth, GA; a son, Joe Bright, Jr. of Duncan; three step-sons, Terry Emory of Whitmire, Randy Emory of Moore, and Michael Emory of Australia; a step-daughter, Susan Emory of Duncan; three grandchildren, Kimberly Henson, David Henson, Jr. and Hollyanne Knight; six great-grandchildren, Michael Henson, Sr., Mariah Henson, Aleigha Turner, Chester Henson, Alexandria Davidson and Kenneth Davidson; five great, great-grandchildren, Michael Henson, Jr., Tylor Henson, Elizabeth Melvin, Aiden Turner and Milo Henson; 17 step-grandchildren; and 11 step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth Harvey Bright; daughter, Susan Henderson; and a sister, Betty Emory.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Woods Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Greer Community Ministries PO Box 1373 Greer, SC 29652 or Liberty Hill United Methodist Church 301 Liberty Hill Rd, Greer, SC 29651
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
