Joe Charles Nash Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYMAN, SC- A Celebration of Life of Joe Charles Nash, Jr. will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. noon at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC
The family will receive friends at his home, 641 McCormick Lane, Lyman, SC and the home of his parents, 140 Happy Lane, Spartanburg, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
J.S. WOODWARD Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. WOODWARD Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved