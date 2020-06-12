LYMAN, SC- A Celebration of Life of Joe Charles Nash, Jr. will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. noon at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC
The family will receive friends at his home, 641 McCormick Lane, Lyman, SC and the home of his parents, 140 Happy Lane, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.