Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chesnee First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Chesnee First Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Joe Davis
Joe Davis


1935 - 2020
Joe Davis Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Joe Davis, 84, of Chesnee passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born June 6, 1935, he was the husband of Gail Davis of the home and the son of the late Leslie Lafayette and Blanch Owens Davis. He was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church. Mr. Davis was a dedicated Fire Commissioner for Chesnee Community Fire Department for many years. As a Mason and 32nd Degree Shriner, he helped establish the Chesnee Shrine Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Wanda Davis Cash of Chesnee, a son, Joe C. Davis (Shannon) of Boiling Springs; a sister, Jill O'Shields; ten grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Davis, a brother, Jack Davis and a sister, Janet Davis.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Chesnee First Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee.
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2020
