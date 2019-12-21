|
|
PACOLET, SC- Joe Dean Hoyle, 79, of Pacolet, SC, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 2, 1940, in Union, SC, he was the son of the late John Peter Hoyle and Myrtle Corean Steadman Hoyle.
Mr. Hoyle was a longtime District Manager for Diversco and formerly worked with Milliken & Company. He was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg where he served as an usher. His community memberships include the Pacolet Lions Club, State Constable and former Town Councilman, Pacolet Fire Commissioner, as well as Trough Shoals Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patty Sue White Hoyle; children, Michele Hoyle Brady (Tim) of Spartanburg, SC, Angie Hoyle Ledbetter (Jeff) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Jodi Hoyle Gilmer (Kyle) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Ryan Brady (Amy), Grace Ann Brady, Molly Grace Brady, Daniel Brady (Melody), Katlyn Ledbetter, Mason Gilmer, and Maggie Gilmer; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jack Brady; and brother, Charles Glenn Hoyle (Julie) of South Daytona, FL.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:15 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Davis Chapel at First Baptist Spartanburg, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton, The Rev. Sal Barone, and The Rev. Bob Neely. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372.
Memorials may be made to the Pacolet Lions Club, PO Box 127, Pacolet, SC 29372; or First Baptist Spartanburg Building Fund, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 21, 2019