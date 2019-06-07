Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Cowpens, SC
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Cowpens, SC
Burial
Following Services
Olive Baptist Church - in the church cemetery
Cowpens, SC
COWPENS, SC - Joe Dean Hughes, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, at Hospice House on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was a loving husband, dad, friend and Papa Joe, and he will be dearly missed.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Sylvia, of 61 years. His daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Tina and Jason Martin, Kathleen, Daniel, Matthew, Rebekah and Kim and Larry Meltzer, Isabella; his sister, Judy (Ed) Raines; and his brother, David (Karen) Hughes. He was the son of the late Joe and Mazie Sellars Hughes.
Joe retired from Leigh Fibers after 36 years. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for over 70 years. Joe honorably served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Joe enjoyed gardening, traveling (especially the back roads), eating out and visiting with friends, and his greatest joy came from doing anything and everything with his family (especially his grandchildren). He was an avid golfer and a former member of Lan-Yair Country Club in Spartanburg.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cowpens. They will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM and with the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will be immediately following in the church cemetery, with military honors. The family requests that any employees of Leigh Fibers serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the members and staff at Summit Hills Retirement Community for their love and support during the past 2 years. They would also like to thank Spartanburg Regional Home Health Services and Hospice House for their care and compassion. Those who so desire may make memorial donations or send flowers in memory of Joe.
The family will be at 110 Summit Hills Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest registry is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home &Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019
