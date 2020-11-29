1/
Joe Edmonds
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joe Wesley Edmonds, 89, of 8 Smythe Street, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Mavis Gardner Edmonds and the son of late Hicks Edmonds and Emmie Edmonds. He enjoyed fishing and was retired from textiles.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are three sons, John Valeka of Spartanburg, David Valeka (Lisa), of Spartanburg and Dane Valeka (Roxane) of Gaffney; a brother, Evan Edmonds of Spartanburg; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Edmonds was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Valeka; and three sisters, Frances Black, Betty Henderson and Mary Wykle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuenralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
