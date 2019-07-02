|
|
UNION, SC- Mr. Joe Edward "Eddie" Hines, Sr., age 72, of 860 Bob Adams Road, Union, husband of Rita Parks Hines, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hines was born in Union, a son of the late Edward Faye and Rita Vaughan Hines. He graduated from Union High School and Spartanburg Technical College. After high school, he was employed by Torrington Company and later founded Hines Machine Shop in 1978. He was voted Small Business of the Year by the Union Chamber of Commerce in 1989. He served as Board Chairman and Assistant Fire Chief of Santuc Fire Department. He served as Commissioner of the Santuck Hebron Water Company. For many years he served on the Advisory Board of the Union County Vocational School and participated in their co-op program which provided training and careers for young high school students. Mr. Hines was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and RA director. He was also a member of Gideons International.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Candee Humphries and husband, Frank, of Spartanburg; Haley LaMarche and husband, Matt, of Lexington; a son, Joey Hines, and wife, Kathryn, of Simpsonville. He has five grandchildren: Zach Humphries and Anna Grace Humphries, both of Spartanburg; Hayden Elizabeth LaMarche, Bennett LaMarche, and Adaline LaMarche, all of Lexington; two sisters, Rita Faye Hines of Rock Hill and Rhonda Holloman of Chapin; his mother-in-law, Mary Lee Parks of Union; two sisters-in-law, Karen Greer and husband Paul, and Jane Arthur and husband, Gibby, both of Union. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and nephews.
Visitation will be held from on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale and Rev. Tommy Vaughn.
The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort: members of the Wilbur Smith Sunday School Class, Mark and Tracey Wade, Benjamin Wages, Dean and Jane Jones, Roger and Sara Wade, Maurice and Nancy Bevis, Dudley and Hazel Adams, Keith and Kathie Reynolds, Lynn and Debbie Eaves and former employees of Hines Machine Shop.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 South Pinckney Street, Union, SC 29379.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019