Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
To be announced at a later date
First Bapist North Spartanburg
Joe Edwin Lark

Joe Edwin Lark Obituary
INMAN- Joe Edwin Lark, 80, of 310 Fisherman's Cove, Inman, passed away Tuesday, March 24th.
He was a graduate of Clemson University and retired from Hoechst Fibers. Joe was a member of First Baptist Church, North Spartanburg, member of Lions International, with his home club being Inman Lion's Club.
He was the loving husband of Shirley Jones Lark, also survived by a daughter; Renee Pierce, a son; Don Lark and his wife, Missy, four grandchildren; Alex and Chandler Pierce, Phillip and Caroline Lark. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law, Jeffrey Pierce.
Services will be announced when the CV-19 concerns have subsided. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Inman Lion's Club, 602 Dovetail Ct., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or First Baptist Church North Spartanburg, Building Fund, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
