WOODRUFF- Joe Gerald Peace, 70, of 1621 West Georgia Road went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Belton and Kathryn Wilson Peace. He was a member of Selma Baptist Church and was an Engineer with Kemet Electronics. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era, a Deacon at Selma Baptist Church and a member of Bethel Masonic Lodge #112.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Ginger McAbee Peace of the home; two daughters, Rikki
Peace Brown (Courtney) of Easley and Gerri Peace Benfield (Eric) of Easley; one son, Dock Joseph
Peace (Rebecca) of Woodruff; two sisters, Billie Knighton of Woodruff and Jean Craig of Woodruff; six grandchildren, Gunnar Brown, Hunter Peace, Hannah Joe Peace, Peyton Brown, Jenna Peace and Trey Taylor; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Gary and Savannah Benfield; one great-grandchild, Harlow Gary.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Selma Baptist Church Family Life Center by Rev. Fred Quidley and Mr. Gordon Godfrey. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Selma Baptist Church Family Life Center prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford- Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 12, 2019