|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joe H. Littlejohn, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born May 10, 1952, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Joe H. G. and Ruth Gentry Littlejohn.
Joe was a retired real estate broker and property manager. He attended NewSpring Church in Spartanburg and attended Clemson University.
Survivors include his children, Chrissy Littlejohn Calvert (Tim) of Inman, SC, A. J. Littlejohn of Spartanburg, SC, Richard Joseph Littlejohn (Cassie) of Inman, SC, and Naomi Liu (David) of Taipei, Taiwan; 11 grandchildren; sister, Diane Littlejohn Lenich (Mike) of Jackson, WY; and longtime girlfriend, Sue Ramsey.
Visitation will be 2:30-3:45 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 4:00 PM, conducted by Mrs. Diane Littlejohn Lenich and Mr. Jon Osborne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home of Ricky and Cassie Littlejohn following the service.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 9, 2019