Moore, SC- Joe H. Mikels, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at RoseCrest Lutheran Home.
Born November 7, 1930 in Pinnacle, NC, Joe was the son of the late Charlie R. and Addie Stone Mikels. Joe was a Korean War veteran, having served in the US Navy. He and his family moved to Florida in 1959 where he lived until his retirement. Joe was an avid RVer who loved camping and the adventure of the open road with his travels taking him across the US and Canada.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Levy (Howard) of Naples, FL, Susan Kress of Raleigh, NC, Jayne Morrison (Wayne) of Port St. Lucie, FL; one son, Joe R. Mikels of Mayo, SC; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters; and a brother.
Joe was predeceased by a son, John D. Mikels, and a sister.
A service will be held on Thursday, April 18th, 2 pm at the JM Dunbar Funeral Home in Roebuck, SC. Interment will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The VFW or the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg Annual Campaign for youth aquatics programs.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019