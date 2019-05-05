|
|
MOORE, SC- Joe Harold Davis, 70, of Moore, SC, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 6, 1949 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Cecil Harold Davis and Mary Linder Miller.
Mr. Davis loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed gardening and rebuilding antique automobiles.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janice McAbee Davis; his son, Sean Davis (Ree) of Moore; his grandchildren, Lauren Ward (Joshua) of Jacksonville, NC and Austin Davis of Pauline, SC; his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Ruth Ward; and his brother, Carol Bolton (Kay). He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Green.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the Rev. Jarrett McNeely. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside.
The family will be at the home of Sean and Ree Davis.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or online at www.stjude.org or to .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2019