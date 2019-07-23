|
Funeral services for Joe Henry Robinson, 75, of 257 Frey Rd, Spartanburg, SC will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 p m at Friendship Baptist Church with burial in the First Baptist Church of Fairforest Cemetery.
He was the husband of Nancy Brooks and son of the Dosh Robinson and Catherine Bernard Robinson.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one son, Kevin (Tacheria) Brooks; three daughters, Camilla (Robert) Watson, Stephanie (Bobby) Higgins, and Leandra (Toney) Brooks; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Katie M. Robinson.
The family will receive friends at 350 S Alexander Dr, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 23, 2019