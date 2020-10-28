1/1
Joe K. Smith, Jr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joe K. Smith Jr., 88, of Spartanburg SC, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 29, 1932, in Simpsonville, SC, he was the son of the late Joe Kay and Margaret Kilgore Smith.
Mr. Smith attended Clemson University and was a salesman with Earnhart Textiles and CTE. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, JoAnne Foster Smith; sons, Derek Smith (Emily) of Duncan, SC and Mike Smith (Irene) of N. Augusta, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
