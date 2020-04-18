|
|
Rev. Joe Kirkpatrick Brown, Sr., age 89, of Fayetteville, GA passed away April 13, 2020.
Joe was born in Hickory Grove, SC on December 27, 1930, the son of the late Grover W. Brown Sr. and Ola Kirkpatrick Brown, and his second mother, Mattie S. Brown. Joe graduated from Wofford College and Emory University. He served as a Methodist Minister as well as an educator in upstate South Carolina. He served as a Director at the Wesley Foundation in Clemson SC as well as an Associate Dean of Students at Spartanburg Methodist College. At SMC he was instrumental in the New College program for adult students. He was also active in ministering and educating prisoners in the Spartanburg area. Joe was an avid golfer and loved his time with his friends on the golf course.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine (Kit) Jones Brown. Also preceding him in death was his daughter, Patricia Brown Kahn, his brothers Robert C Brown and Grover W. Brown, Jr and sister, Margaret Brown Pridmore.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy L. B. Bergmann, her husband David and their children and his grandchildren, Erick and Lisa, all of Fayetteville, GA. He is survived by his grandson, Joey Jollye of Nichols, SC, his sister in law, Alice Brown of Columbia, SC and many loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Kirk, Jeannie, Sean and Steven Brown.
Joe courageously battled Alzheimer's for nearly 15 years. If you wish to do any memorial contribution, please do so in his name to the . His daughter, Tracy, and her family hope to hold a memorial service when possible.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020