Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Joe L. Henderson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Joe L. Henderson Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Reverend Joe Lee Henderson, 68, loving husband of 18 years to Lisa Suttles Henderson of Thompson Road went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home.
Born January 20, 1951 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late George Henderson and Mary Lawter Henderson, and was the Pastor of Victory Faith Center.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Joey Hipps (Trampus), Mark Henderson (Amy), Jeremy Henderson, April Williams (Matthew), Randy Peterson (Heather), Dawn Bennett, Jonathon Peterson (Taylor); brother, Sammy Henderson (Connie); sister, Linda Henderson; grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Houston, Destiny, Leighana, Zoe, Ema, Landon, Channon, Levi and Sarah.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Geraldine Hill, Johnny Henderson and Dorothy Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Pastor Joey Turner, Rev. Eddie Brown, Pastor Lee Allen and Mr. Jonathon Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Faith Center Building Fund, 230 Cherokee Circle Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now