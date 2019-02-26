|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Reverend Joe Lee Henderson, 68, loving husband of 18 years to Lisa Suttles Henderson of Thompson Road went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home.
Born January 20, 1951 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late George Henderson and Mary Lawter Henderson, and was the Pastor of Victory Faith Center.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Joey Hipps (Trampus), Mark Henderson (Amy), Jeremy Henderson, April Williams (Matthew), Randy Peterson (Heather), Dawn Bennett, Jonathon Peterson (Taylor); brother, Sammy Henderson (Connie); sister, Linda Henderson; grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Houston, Destiny, Leighana, Zoe, Ema, Landon, Channon, Levi and Sarah.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Geraldine Hill, Johnny Henderson and Dorothy Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Pastor Joey Turner, Rev. Eddie Brown, Pastor Lee Allen and Mr. Jonathon Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Faith Center Building Fund, 230 Cherokee Circle Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019