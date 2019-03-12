|
CHESNEE, SC- Joseph Lee "Joe" Ogle, 84, loving husband of Nancy Jenkins Ogle, of Stoneridge Drive passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home.
Born July 15, 1934 in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Theodore Ogle and Letha Rhinehart Ogle. Joe was a former business owner and a former employee of Ina Bearing, a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church, was a mason and proudly served our country as an Aviation Store Keeper in the U.S. Navy.
Surviving in addition to his wife are brothers, Boyce Ogle and wife Flossie, James Ogle and wife Sherrie; sisters, Norma Riddle and husband Alvin, Francis Bradley; brothers-in-law, Larry Jenkins and wife Hope, Max Brannon and wife Juddie; special nieces and nephews, Cecilia Jenkins Pye, Philbrick Jenkins Jr., Melia Brannon McCraw, Joseph Edward "Joey" Ogle, Tammy Jenkins Steading, Pamela Jenkins, Justin Jenkins, Sara Jenkins, Micheline Duckett Clement and Vicki Hudson. Also surviving are honorary nephew, David Bond and honorary niece Lynda Bond Tyler and lifelong friend Elaine Bond.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Johnny Jackson and Mr. Joey Ogle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 211 S. Kentucky Ave. Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice for all their love and care for Joe.
The family is at the home.
